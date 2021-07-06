Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Advertisement

Former LSU track star Sha’Carri Richardson will not run in Tokyo Olympics

Former LSU track star Sha’Carri Richardson will not run in Tokyo Olympics
Former LSU track star Sha’Carri Richardson will not run in Tokyo Olympics
By WAFB Staff
Published: Jul. 6, 2021 at 5:01 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Former LSU track and field star Sha’Carri Richardson will not be competing in the 2021 Tokyo Olympics.

Richardson tested positive for marijuana earlier this month and would be suspended for one month which would disqualify her from running in the women’s 100-meter race.

Richardson “successfully completed a counseling program regarding her use of cannabis,” which under USADA rules knocks her ineligibility down to one month.

However this would still allow her to compete in the women’s 4x100 meter relay.

According to the Associated Press she will now be left off the U.S. relay team.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File photo of Cara, a Burmese Python, at Blue Zoo Baton Rouge.
Python escapes Blue Zoo at Mall of Louisiana
One person is dead after a shooting at the Cherry Creek Apartments on North Harco Drive in...
Police identify man found shot to death at Cherry Creek Apts
Brady Ortego was struck and killed while working on the Hale Boggs Bridge in January.
Grandmother arrested for picking up suspect in hit-and-run that killed worker on bridge
Crime scene tape
12-year-old killed armed burglar during home invasion
Former Louisiana Gov. Edwin Edwards and wife, Trina
Former La. Gov. Edwin Edwards places himself in hospice care

Latest News

Timothy Gerald, 35, was arrested on July 6, 2021, on charges of felony hit and run and driving...
Arrest made in deadly hit-and-run on Buddy Ellis Road
Karren Hill, 44, of Walker, La., was last seen on June 21, 2021, according to the Livingston...
Detectives searching for missing Walker woman
Perkins, a former high-ranking Livingston parish sheriff’s deputy, is accused of multiple...
Attorney asks First Circuit to delay Dennis Perkins trial
A bond review hearing for a former Baton Rouge doctor charged with simple battery was postponed...
Jogging doctor asks for bond review in his battery case