Former La. Gov. Edwin Edwards places himself in hospice care

“It’s simply a matter of good and convenient care that is less trouble for everybody,” said Edwards
Former Louisiana Gov. Edwin Edwards and wife, Trina
By WAFB Staff
Published: Jul. 5, 2021 at 10:49 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Former Louisiana Gov. Edwin Edwards, 93, decided to place himself in hospice care on Monday, July 5, at his Gonzales home after going to St. Elizabeth Hospital by ambulance on Sunday, according to a statement released by him and his wife.

“But since I have been in and out of hospitals in recent years with pneumonia and other respiratory problems, causing a lot of people a lot of trouble, I have decided to retain the services of qualified hospice doctors and nurses at my home,” Edwards said. “While people assume that hospice means I’m dying, I assure everyone it’s simply a matter of good and convenient care that is less trouble for everybody. I’ve made no bones that I have considered myself on borrowed time for 20 years and we each know that all this fun has to end at some point. But it won’t be anytime soon for me. In fact, I am planning my 95th birthday party for next summer and hope you’ll come.”

“His blood oxygen and blood pressure were both low and we made the decision to go the hospital out of an abundance of caution,” added his wife, Trina Edwards. “His strength has been failing in recent weeks but Edwin has always rallied back in the past and we’re praying for that again.”

According to doctors, Edwards underwent a battery of tests at St. Elizabeth, including X-rays and a CAT scan of both lungs but the test revealed nothing.

