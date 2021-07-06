Detectives searching for missing Walker woman

WALKER, La. (WAFB) - Detectives with the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office say they are looking for a Walker woman who was reported missing on Friday, July 2.

Authorities say Karren Hill, 44, of Walker, was last seen walking north on LA 447 on June 21, wearing khaki shorts with a gray or blue shirt, and carrying a should strap khaki bag. Investigators say she has been known to wear eyeglasses.

Karren Hill (Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office)

Detectives say no foul play is suspected at this time.

Anyone with any information on Hill’s whereabouts is asked to call the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office at 225-686-2241, extension 1.

