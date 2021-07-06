Body found near I-55 Exit 28 near Hammond

HAMMOND, La. (WAFB) - The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office reports a body was found in the median of I-55 Exit 28 in Hammond.

According to the report the body was discovered by a grass cutting crew on Tuesday, July 6.

A preliminary investigation revealed that the unidentified body, dressed in male clothing, was possibly stationary in that location for about 30 days prior to being discovered. Detectives did not observe any signs of trauma.

This investigation is on going. Detectives are working to identify the body at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the TPSO or Crime Stoppers, (800) 554-5245.

