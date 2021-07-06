Beau Lowery named new LSU Director of Sports Medicine

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU Athletic Director Scott Woodward announced on Tuesday, July 6 that Beau Lowery will be the new LSU Director of Sports Medicine. Lowery replaces longtime Director of Athletic Training Jack Marucci who had been elevated to the role of Director of Performance Innovation back in June.

“Beau brings a wealth of knowledge and experience back to LSU,” Woodward said. “The addition of Beau to our sports medicine staff, along with Jack’s new role, puts us in a position to have the most effective and innovative sports medicine staff in college athletics.

RELATED: LSU promotes longtime athletic training director Jack Marucci to director of performance innovation

Lowery, earned his master’s degree in Kinesiology from LSU back in 2005, and has spent the past nine years on the sports medicine staff for the New Orleans Saints. Most recently, Lowery served as the Saints’ Director of Sports Medicine from 2017-21 where he had oversight of the franchise’s entire sports medicine program. Prior to that, he was the director of rehabilitation for the Saints from 2015-17 and an assistant on the sports medicine staff from 2012-15.

As LSU’s Director of Sports Medicine, Lowery will be responsible for developing, coordinating, and administering a comprehensive sports medicine program for all LSU teams in addition to serving as the head athletic trainer for football. He will also act as the liaison for LSU Athletics to physicians and the medical community.

“I’m super excited to be back at LSU,” Lowery said. “The vision that Scott (Woodward), Stephanie (Rempe) and Coach Orgeron have for sports medicine at LSU is to make this an elite, first class operation.

This will be Lowery’s second stint at LSU as he served as the athletic trainer for baseball, men’s golf and the cheerleading squad from 2005-10.

Lowery, a native of Seminary, Mississippi, earned his undergraduate degree in physical therapy from Ole Miss in 1998. He earned a doctorate degree from the University of Mississippi Medical Center in 2013. Lowery is a board certified physical therapist.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.