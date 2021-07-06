Baton Rouge vs. New Orleans: who can get the most vaccinations?

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - It’s geaux time Baton Rouge! Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome announced that we’re competing with the City of Nola and Mayor LaToya Cantrell to see which city can have the highest COVID-19 vaccination rate over the next 30 days.

“The new COVID variants are spreading across the states so it’s more important for folks to get vaccinated,” said Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome. “Our competition our friendly healthy competition was implemented to encourage cities to grow their COVID vaccinations rates.”

Mayor Broome says we’re in it to win it and you can expect to see her around town encouraging people in person and through social media to geaux get vaccinated.

“There are incentives at various sites that we hope will encourage people,” said Broome. “Some sites how their own build in incentives but once again I think the largest incentive I have people who have been really talking about that lottery.”

You can get vaccinated at the Mall of Louisiana Tuesday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. You’ll get a $10 gift card. You can also get your vaccine at LSU Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

