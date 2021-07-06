Baton Rouge is highest per capita for robocalls; FCC looks to crack down

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - It’s not always the phone call someone wants to get.

“If I don’t recognize the number, I usually decline it, but sometimes I’ll answer it because I don’t know who is calling,” says Lily Tierey.

Baton Rouge is one of the highest per capita when it comes to spam risk callers, according to YouMail.

CLICK HERE to view the YouMail report.

The website shows Baton Rouge averaged about 35.0 robocalls per person last month, that’s more than 25 million calls to the capital region.

“It’s kind of weird knowing that they have your number and so then different people are calling me each day about my extended warranty and stuff like that,” adds Tierey.

The best thing do when unknown number pops up on the screen is to not answer it, or simply hang up after hearing the recording. However, in some cases, the messages can sound convincing and many people have give money or too much information through those automated calls. “I am mostly worried about like my grandmother and older family members who might be affected by it or might fall prey to something like that,” says Lauren Tompkins. Fred Martin relates to this too, he says, “I have seen people, close to me get scammed, and I would never understand how they could fall for it, but they are pretty convincing and some of them are really sophisticated.”

That’s why the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) is making phone providers use the Stir/Shaken program which authenticates unknown numbers and marks suspicious calls as a possible spam risk.

“I think phone companies that we pay for do have kind of, they have a responsibility to stop that from happening,” adds Tompkins.

If that unknown number does keep calling back, block it, or report to the Better Business Bureau or the FCC.

