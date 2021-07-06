Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Advertisement

Attorney asks First Circuit to delay Dennis Perkins trial

Perkins, a former high-ranking Livingston parish sheriff’s deputy, is accused of multiple...
Perkins, a former high-ranking Livingston parish sheriff’s deputy, is accused of multiple charges including rape and producing child pornography.(WAFB)
By Robb Hays
Published: Jul. 6, 2021 at 2:36 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The lawyer for Dennis Perkins filed documents Tuesday, asking a higher court to postpone next week’s scheduled start of his client’s high-profile trial in Livingston parish.

Prosecutors have objected, saying the trial date has been set for almost a year and should go on as scheduled.

Perkins, a former high-ranking Livingston parish sheriff’s deputy, is accused of multiple charges including rape and producing child pornography.

His former school teacher wife, Cynthia, is also charged in the case and is set to be tried separately at a later date.

Jury selection in his case is set to start Monday, July 12.

However, attorney Jarrett Ambeau, who represents Dennis Perkins, says he is scheduled represent another client in a death penalty case in East Feliciana parish on that same date.

“It is not possible to conduct both of these jury trials at the same time,” Ambeau wrote in his Request for Expedited Consideration filed with the First Circuit Tuesday.

Last month, District Judge Erika Sledge, the presiding judge in the Perkins case, denied Ambeau’s request to postpone the Perkins trial.

Ambeau is asking the Louisiana First Circuit Court of Appeal to overturn her decision.

Prosecutors have asked that the trial date remain as is, noting that the Perkins case has been scheduled for almost a year. And, prosecutors say Ambeau only joined the East Feliciana parish case as counsel of record in March 2021.

In noting their objection to changing the date of the Perkins trial, prosecutors wrote that “Mr. Ambeau has had ample opportunity to prepare for – and plan around – the trial date of July 12, 2021.” “This honorable court took special effort to set aside the trial date of July 12, 2021 for a two-week window almost a full year ago and directed all parties to plan around this date,” prosecutors said in their opposition motion.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person is dead after a shooting at the Cherry Creek Apartments on North Harco Drive in...
Police identify man found shot to death at Cherry Creek Apts
Brady Ortego was struck and killed while working on the Hale Boggs Bridge in January.
Grandmother arrested for picking up suspect in hit-and-run that killed worker on bridge
Crime scene tape
12-year-old killed armed burglar during home invasion
Former Louisiana Gov. Edwin Edwards and wife, Trina
Former La. Gov. Edwin Edwards places himself in hospice care
Officials with the Baton Rouge Police Department say they are investigating after a pedestrian...
BRPD investigating deadly pedestrian crash on Essen Lane

Latest News

Karren Hill, 44, of Walker, La., was last seen on June 21, 2021, according to the Livingston...
Detectives searching for missing Walker woman
A bond review hearing for a former Baton Rouge doctor charged with simple battery was postponed...
Jogging doctor asks for bond review in his battery case
Kellie Sanchez will be a reporter for the station and will also anchor WAFB’s Saturday evening...
Kellie Sanchez joins WAFB 9NEWS team
Body found near I-55 Exit 28 in Hammond
Body found near I-55 Exit 28 near Hammond