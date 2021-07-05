Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Advertisement

Tyson Foods recalls more than 8 million pounds of chicken products

FILE - This Nov. 18, 2011 file photo shows a Tyson Foods product, in Montpelier, Vt.
FILE - This Nov. 18, 2011 file photo shows a Tyson Foods product, in Montpelier, Vt.(AP Photo/Toby Talbot, File)
By Stephanie Czekalinski
Published: Jul. 3, 2021 at 9:26 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

USA (WOIO) - Tyson Foods is recalling more than 8 million pounds of chicken products that may be contaminated with Listeria, a bacteria that can be especially dangerous for pregnant women.

The recall includes frozen, fully cooked chicken products made between December 26, 2020 and April 13, 2021, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

Three people have become ill and one has died of infections tied to pre-cooked chicken produced at Tyson Foods, the USDA said. Investigators are looking for others who may have gotten sick after eating the chicken.

Read the full list of products that are subject to recall here and view the labels here.

The affected products are marked with an establishment number “EST. P-7089” on the product bag or inside the USDA mark of inspection.

These items were shipped nationwide to retailers and institutions, including hospitals, nursing facilities, restaurants, schools and Department of Defense locations.

The bacteria can pose a particular risk for pregnant women, older people, and those with weakened immune systems, the USDA said. Symptoms can include fever, muscle aches, headache, stiff neck, confusion, loss of balance and convulsions. Sometimes those symptoms are preceded by diarrhea or other gastrointestinal symptoms.

If you are in a higher-risk category and experience flu-like symptoms within two months of eating contaminated food, the USDA urges you to seek medical care and tell your doctor.

The infection is treated with antibiotics.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person is dead after a shooting at the Cherry Creek Apartments on North Harco Drive in...
Police identify man found shot to death at Cherry Creek Apts
Crime scene tape
12-year-old killed armed burglar during home invasion
Brady Ortego was struck and killed while working on the Hale Boggs Bridge in January.
Grandmother arrested for picking up suspect in hit-and-run that killed worker on bridge
Officials with the Baton Rouge Police Department say they are investigating after a pedestrian...
BRPD investigating deadly pedestrian crash on Essen Lane
(Source: WAFB)
Heavy downpours leave Ascension neighborhood in an uproar

Latest News

The car was hit at least five times and the victim was shot in the abdomen. He then drove back...
Man shot while driving on I-20 east; suspect sought
Some lawmakers want the override veto session to be held for the purpose of addressing election...
Election integrity adding momentum to calls for veto override session
Lawmakers have until July 15 to submit their votes on whether or not to have a veto override...
Election integrity adding momentum to calls for veto override session
All that rain that came down this weekend once again had some homeowners concerned.
Homeowners concerned about street flooding caused by pop-up showers
A ransomware attack paralyzed the networks of at least 200 U.S. companies on Friday, according...
Fallout continues from biggest global ransomware attack