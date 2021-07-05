Shooting at Cherry Creek Apts. leaves 1 dead
It happened at Cherry Creek Apartments in Baton Rouge
Published: Jul. 5, 2021 at 12:43 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting on Monday, July 5.
Police said it happened at the Cherry Creek Apartments on North Harco Drive.
They added the victim is male.
This is a developing story. More details will be released as they become available.
