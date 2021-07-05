Ask the Expert
Shooting at Cherry Creek Apts. leaves 1 dead

It happened at Cherry Creek Apartments in Baton Rouge
One person is dead after a shooting at the Cherry Creek Apartments on North Harco Drive in...
One person is dead after a shooting at the Cherry Creek Apartments on North Harco Drive in Baton Rouge on Monday, July 5, 2021.(WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Jul. 5, 2021 at 12:43 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting on Monday, July 5.

Police said it happened at the Cherry Creek Apartments on North Harco Drive.

They added the victim is male.

This is a developing story. More details will be released as they become available.

