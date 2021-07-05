Shooting at Cherry Creek Apts. leaves 1 dead

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting on Monday, July 5.

Police said it happened at the Cherry Creek Apartments on North Harco Drive.

They added the victim is male.

This is a developing story. More details will be released as they become available.

