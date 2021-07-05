Prairieville woman dies in Vermilion Parish crash

VERMILION, La. (WAFB) - Louisiana State Police say they are investigating a crash that killed a Prairieville woman late Sunday, July 4.

Authorities say Kelly B. Desormeaux, 36, of Prairieville, was driving east on LA 82 in 2007 Honda Accord around 11 p.m. when, for reasons still under investigation, her car exited the roadway.

The car then entered a ditch and overturned several times causing Desormeaux to be ejected from the vehicle, according to investigators.

Police say she was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash and was pronounced dead at the scene by the Vermillion Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Troopers say they do not know if impairment was a factor in the crash but they obtained a routine toxicology sample from Desormeaux for analysis.

The case remains under investigation by the Louisiana State Police.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.