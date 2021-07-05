Ask the Expert
Prairieville woman dies in Vermilion Parish crash

Louisiana State Police say they are investigating a crash that killed a Prairieville woman late...
(unsplash.com)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Jul. 5, 2021 at 12:23 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
VERMILION, La. (WAFB) - Louisiana State Police say they are investigating a crash that killed a Prairieville woman late Sunday, July 4.

Authorities say Kelly B. Desormeaux, 36, of Prairieville, was driving east on LA 82 in 2007 Honda Accord around 11 p.m. when, for reasons still under investigation, her car exited the roadway.

The car then entered a ditch and overturned several times causing Desormeaux to be ejected from the vehicle, according to investigators.

Police say she was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash and was pronounced dead at the scene by the Vermillion Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Troopers say they do not know if impairment was a factor in the crash but they obtained a routine toxicology sample from Desormeaux for analysis.

The case remains under investigation by the Louisiana State Police.

