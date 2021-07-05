Ask the Expert
Police: Shooter opens fire at car with 5 people inside, injuring juvenile

Baton Rouge Police Department unit and crime scene tape.
Baton Rouge Police Department unit and crime scene tape.(WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Jul. 5, 2021 at 5:41 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Authorities with the Baton Rouge Police Department say a juvenile is recovering from a gunshot wound after a shooting late Sunday, July 4.

A department spokesperson says officers responded to the 5500 block of Dutton Avenue around 11:45 p.m. Sunday after receiving a report that a female juvenile was taken to an area hospital with a gunshot wound.

The shooter opened fire on a car that was stopped with five people inside the vehicle, authorities say.

Investigators say one of the passengers, a female juvenile, was shot in the upper body and suffered non-life injuries.

Police say all of the individuals in the vehicle appeared to be juveniles.

Anyone with any information about the shooting is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 225-344-7867.

