No surprises, afternoon storm the norm

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Hopefully, you had a happy and safe Fourth of July, for the fifth, we’re expecting a slightly better chance (60%) of scattered showers and thunderstorms, a better chance in the afternoon with highs near 90.

Of course, with the humidity it will feel closer to 100 in the afternoon. We aren’t expecting anything severe, however, a few storms could produce lightning, heavy rain, and brief gusty winds in the afternoon, the next few days.

For today and tomorrow, there is a level one, or marginal chance of excessive rainfall in our area. We’ll have decent rain chances throughout the workweek, with hopefully lesser amounts next weekend.

Model rain forecasts through Wednesday, July 7. (WAFB)

A stationary front is draped across our region, and that will keep in the chance for storms today and tomorrow, with the front fading away after that.

Tropical Storm Elsa as of Monday, July 5. (WAFB)

Tracking Tropical Storm Elsa. (WAFB)

As for the tropics, we still have Tropical Storm Elsa out there, at tropical storm strength, moving closer to the Gulf, and still expected to make a Florida Gulf coast landfall midweek. There is nothing else brewing in the Atlantic or Gulf…for now. Locally, expect highs to be in the upper 80s to 90 most of the week, with morning lows in the mid 70s.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.