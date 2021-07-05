Ask the Expert
Man shot while driving on I-20 east; suspect sought



By Alex Onken
Published: Jul. 5, 2021 at 5:54 AM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A man is recovering after being shot while driving down Interstate 20 east in Shreveport.

Officers were notified just after 4 a.m.

Witnesses told police they had just left the RaceWay on Hearne Avenue.

While traveling on I-20 east, someone in an unknown vehicle started shooting.

The car was hit at least five times and the victim was shot in the abdomen.

The victim then drove back home, got into another vehicle and drove himself to a hospital.

Police have not made an arrest in this investigation. The gun used has not been identified.

SPD is also investigating another shooting incident that took place on late Sunday, July 4.

Anyone with information is asked to call Shreveport police at (318) 673-7300 or Shreveport-Caddo CrimeStoppers at (318) 673-7373, visit the group’s website, or the P3Tips app to submit information anonymously.

