La. officials warn of ‘Shot at a Million’ vaccine lottery scam

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Officials are warning people to be aware of a “spoofing” scam that aims to steal personal information.

The St. Charles Parish Sheriff’s Office says it has recently received complaints of telephone calls from people claiming to provide assistance in registering your for the Louisiana COVID vaccine lottery, “Shot at a Million.”

Detectives say they obtained a phone number that was registered to a company unrelated to the lottery. Spoofing is a practice where scammers can mask the number they are calling from to make it look like they are using a real business’ number.

If you wish to register for the Shot at a Million lottery, you can do so here.

“If it sounds too good to be true, it probably is,” a spokesperson said in a statement. “If it is not a trust soure, family member, or website, do not share your personal information including anything from your COVID vaccine card!”

If you feel you have fallen victim to a scam, please contact us and report it at (985)783-6807.

