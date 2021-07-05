Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Advertisement

Golf pro, 2 others fatally shot at Atlanta-area country club

By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 5, 2021 at 3:41 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KENNESAW, Ga. (AP) - Authorities say a professional golfer and two other men were killed in a shooting at an Atlanta-area country club and the suspect is still at large.

Cobb County Police Officer Shenise Barner told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution that officers found an unresponsive man with an apparent gunshot wound to the head Saturday afternoon at Pinetree Country Club in Kennesaw. The department identified him as country club employee and golfer Eugene Siller.

Police say two other dead men were discovered in the bed of a white pickup truck that was on the green. Both had apparent gunshot wounds. One was identified as Paul Pierson and the other has not yet been identified.

Gene Siller, a professional golfer who ran Pinetree Country Club for nearly two years, was...
Gene Siller, a professional golfer who ran Pinetree Country Club for nearly two years, was fatally shot at the club Saturday afternoon. He is survived by his wife and two sons.(Source: Family friend, WXIA via CNN)

Police have not yet found the killer.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Enhanced infrared (IR) satellite loop showing Hurricane Elsa tracking into the eastern...
Elsa intensifies into a hurricane
Crime scene tape
12-year-old killed armed burglar during home invasion
(Source: WAFB)
Heavy downpours leave Ascension neighborhood in an uproar
Southern University is falling into the Mississippi River.
Southern University is being washed away by Mississippi River; conditions ‘threaten human safety’ unless fixed
The photo on the left shows Adler Lara. Walter Lara is shown at the top right, and his car is...
Calif. boy found safe; Amber Alert canceled

Latest News

Demolition crews set off a string of explosives Sunday night that brought down the last of the...
Search back on after rest of South Florida condo demolished
FEMA will be granting Louisiana $3.6 million for hurricane preparedness here in Louisiana.
FEMA grants $3.6 million to EBR for hurricane preparedness
Authorities say a professional golfer and two other men were killed in a shooting at an...
3 found dead after shooting at Ga. country club
Joseph Diener, 16, and his fellow Boy Scout, 15-year-old Dominic Viet, will receive recognition...
Boy Scouts save woman from drowning on flooded basketball court