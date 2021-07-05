Ask the Expert
Former LSU ace Kevin Gausman selected to first All-Star Game

San Francisco Giants starting pitcher Kevin Gausman (34) throws during the first inning of a...
San Francisco Giants starting pitcher Kevin Gausman (34) throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the Los Angeles Dodgers Sunday, May 30, 2021, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)(Ashley Landis | AP)
By Spencer Chrisman
Published: Jul. 5, 2021 at 5:45 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Former LSU Tiger ace and current San Francisco Giant Kevin Gausman was selected to his first career All-Star Game on Sunday, July 4 when the MLB unveiled the full roster.

Gausman, 30, has emerged as one of the most dominant pitchers in the Majors this season, going 8-2 with a 1.68 ERA, second only to Mets ace Jacob deGrom (0.95 ERA) among qualified starters.

On the season the former Tiger has collected 116 strikeouts which currently ties him for No. 16 in the Majors, his 0.81 WHIP ranks him No. 3. Gausman is Centennial, Colo., native and grew up 30 minutes away from Coors Field where the 2021 All-Star Game will be played.

