Former LSU ace Kevin Gausman selected to first All-Star Game

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Former LSU Tiger ace and current San Francisco Giant Kevin Gausman was selected to his first career All-Star Game on Sunday, July 4 when the MLB unveiled the full roster.

Gausman, 30, has emerged as one of the most dominant pitchers in the Majors this season, going 8-2 with a 1.68 ERA, second only to Mets ace Jacob deGrom (0.95 ERA) among qualified starters.

On the season the former Tiger has collected 116 strikeouts which currently ties him for No. 16 in the Majors, his 0.81 WHIP ranks him No. 3. Gausman is Centennial, Colo., native and grew up 30 minutes away from Coors Field where the 2021 All-Star Game will be played.

