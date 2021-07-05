California Pizza Kitchen to donate 20% proceeds to Companion Animal Alliance on July 6

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - California Pizza Kitchen’s Baton Rouge location will donate 20% of all food and beverage purchases from dine in, take out, catering, and online orders on Tuesday, July 6 to the Companion Animal Alliance of Baton Rouge.

Customers will need to show the following flyer to California Pizza Kitchen Staff at checkout. Online customers will need to enter the promo code BACK20% at checkout.

Pizza With A Purpose benefiting Companion Animal Alliance of Baton Rouge. (California Pizza Kitchen)

The benefit is for Companion Animal Alliance of Baton Rouge is only valid at California Pizza Kitchen’s Baton Rouge restaurant, located at 10001 Perkins Rowe Suite 101 Baton Rouge, LA 70810.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.