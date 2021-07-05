Ask the Expert
BRPD investigating deadly pedestrian crash on Essen Lane

Officials with the Baton Rouge Police Department say they are investigating after a pedestrian was killed in the 5700 block of Essen Lane on Monday, July 5, 2021.(Viewer submitted photo)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Jul. 5, 2021 at 9:25 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Officials with the Baton Rouge Police Department say they are investigating a crash that left one person dead early Monday, July 5.

Investigators say they responded to a report of a pedestrian hit in the 5700 block of Essen Lane around 1:15 a.m. Monday.

Police say the pedestrian died as a result of the crash. The identity of the pedestrian has not yet been released.

The case remains under investigation.

