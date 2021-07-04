Rough weather Saturday opens door for better Independence Day

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - We had quite the stormy afternoon yesterday with a quick one to three inches of rain drenching the area in a very short amount of time. The good news is that there are no more watches or warnings, and the rain chances for both Sunday and Sunday evening have dropped.

The Fourth of July forecast calls for a mix of sun and clouds, and a 40% chance of mainly afternoon, scattered showers/storms, highs in the upper 80s to 90.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Sunday, July 1 (WAFB)

Sunday evening, the fireworks displays should be in good shape with rain chances decreasing to zero before midnight, and skies becoming partly cloudy, which will make the fireworks viewable.

Don’t put away the umbrella though, as rain chances are still decent much of next work week. This has already been a record-setting wet year, and at the pace we are setting, it’s likely that this will be the wettest year on record for much of southern Louisiana, with some areas getting 80 to 100 inches before all is said and done!

As for Tropical Storm Elsa, the track still goes to the Florida Gulf coast on Tuesday as a high-end tropical storm. There is nothing else, other than Elsa, brewing in the Atlantic at this time.

Have a very happy and safe Independence Day!

