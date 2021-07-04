Heavy downpours leave Ascension neighborhood in an uproar

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Last night in Ascension Parish, six to seven inches of rain inundated neighborhoods in just three hours, and folks say they are sick and tired of it.

Yet another heavy downpour in Ascension Parish leaves homeowners agitated.

“Well, last night, it started raining real bad, and we watching the water. The water just kept coming up and up and up and up,” says James Rimkus. In Prairieville, off Hwy 42, Rimkus says he’s never seen anything like this. Last night’s storm sent water into his home buckling his floors.

He says his family got lucky. “We got water in our house since the first time we lived here. We moved here after Katrina, around 2006, this is the first time we ever got water in our home,” adds Rimkus.

Rimkus and his neighbors say they’ve been battling drainage issues for a while and they are tired of nothing changing.

Just last night, Tommy Ruemker, another neighbor, parked his truck in the middle of the road trying to stop traffic from pushing wake into his house.

“When it gets like that, your nerves are shot. You know, you can put sandbags all you want, but like a truck passes by right there and it goes over the sandbags. It’s just ridiculous,” says Ruemker.

At this point the neighbors of Bon Lieu say they are ready for the parish to step up, between sinkholes and damaged servitudes, something needs to change, but they say it’s not coming quick enough.

“This has been going on for quite a few years, we’ve been calling them for quite a few years about this. Now, it is getting to the point to where it needs to be fixed, and it needs to be fixed professionally by them,” says Tommy Battaglia who is another neighbor in the subdivision frustrated about the drainage issues.

For Rimkus and his fellow neighbors, they’re praying tonight won’t be bad, hoping no more water comes inside.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.