REPORT: Small fire at Shintech plant
Published: Jul. 2, 2021 at 9:02 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
PLAQUEMINE, La. (WAFB) - According to officials there’s a small fire at the Shintech plant in Plaquemine.
Some heavy storms rolled through the area and a small fire started after a lightning strike at an electrical substation that feeds the plant.
Due to this they had to bring down some units as a precaution.
This is a developing situation and the story will update once new information becomes available.
