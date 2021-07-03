Ask the Expert
REPORT: Small fire at Shintech plant

By WAFB Staff
Published: Jul. 2, 2021 at 9:02 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
PLAQUEMINE, La. (WAFB) - According to officials there’s a small fire at the Shintech plant in Plaquemine.

Some heavy storms rolled through the area and a small fire started after a lightning strike at an electrical substation that feeds the plant.

Due to this they had to bring down some units as a precaution.

This is a developing situation and the story will update once new information becomes available.

