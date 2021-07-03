Pockets of heavy rain causes flooding Friday night; Scattered storms ahead

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The radar is quieter this Saturday morning, but that was definitely not the case Friday night, as southeastern parts of the viewing area saw localized flooding. This included the areas between Prairieville, Sorrento, and Gonzales, where upwards of six inches fell in just a couple of hours.

The good news is that the weekend forecast looks a bit drier than once expected by computer models and forecasters. Saturday will have a 70% chance of scattered showers and storms, mainly in the afternoon, while the Fourth of July will have a lower chance, 50%, mainly in the afternoon. Neither days have a severe weather threat, nor are we expecting a flood threat from this point onward. Highs will be in the upper 80s both days, in fact, most of the ten day forecast too.

The night of the Fourth, our rain chances will go down towards zero, and skies should be partly cloudy, allowing for a decent fireworks display.

As for Hurricane Elsa, it is still a category one hurricane, barely at 75 mph, and still looks to make a Florida landfall next week.

