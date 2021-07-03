Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Advertisement

Nearly 7 inches of rain falls in parts of Ascension parish

Nearly seven inches of rain fell in parts of Ascension Parish in less than three hours Friday...
Nearly seven inches of rain fell in parts of Ascension Parish in less than three hours Friday night, according to radar estimates.(WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Jul. 2, 2021 at 9:11 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Nearly seven inches of rain fell in parts of Ascension Parish in less than three hours Friday night, according to radar estimates.

There were no reports of any major incidents as a result of the heavy rainfall, authorities said.

The high rainfall totals were seen mostly in the Prairieville and Galvez areas.

The nearest rain gauge to that area reported five to six inches of rainfall in a two-hour window Friday evening.

At 7:40 p.m., the National Weather Service issued a flash flooding warning for the Prairieville area.

High water on streets in Woodhaven Gardens, a subdivision near the Dollar General store on...
High water on streets in Woodhaven Gardens, a subdivision near the Dollar General store on Highway 42 in Prairieville.(Lana Byars)

As of 9 p.m., the line that caused the heavy rainfall had started to move out of that area, WAFB Chief Meteorologist Jay Grymes said.

Several residents posted photos to social media of high water in yards and on some roadways in that area.

One of the photos showed high water on streets in Woodhaven Gardens, a subdivision near the Dollar General store on Highway 42 in Prairieville.

At 8:45 p.m., Ascension Parish Sheriff Bobby Webre told WAFB-TV there was a report of one vehicle stalled in high water but there were no other significant incidents reported.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man was found shot to death inside a car on Tiger Bend Road near Old Jefferson Hwy on...
Man found shot to death in car on Tiger Bend
Armed suspect killed during alleged home invasion near Clinton, sheriff says
Enhanced infrared (IR) satellite loop showing Hurricane Elsa tracking into the eastern...
Elsa intensifies into a hurricane
Sha'Carri Richardson celebrates after winning the fourth heat during the women's 100-meter run...
Sprinter Sha’Carri Richardson tests positive for marijuana, will miss Olympic 100
19 endangered children rescued in New Orleans area

Latest News

REPORT: Small fire at Shintech plant
REPORT: Small fire at Shintech plant
Watson was arrested and charged with second degree murder in relation to the tragic death of a...
TPSO: Man charged with second degree murder in connection to death of 9-month-old
Southern University is falling into the Mississippi River.
Southern University is being washed away by Mississippi River; conditions ‘threaten human safety’ unless fixed
Crime scene tape
12-year-old killed armed burglar during home invasion