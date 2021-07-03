Nearly 7 inches of rain falls in parts of Ascension parish

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Nearly seven inches of rain fell in parts of Ascension Parish in less than three hours Friday night, according to radar estimates.

There were no reports of any major incidents as a result of the heavy rainfall, authorities said.

The high rainfall totals were seen mostly in the Prairieville and Galvez areas.

The nearest rain gauge to that area reported five to six inches of rainfall in a two-hour window Friday evening.

At 7:40 p.m., the National Weather Service issued a flash flooding warning for the Prairieville area.

High water on streets in Woodhaven Gardens, a subdivision near the Dollar General store on Highway 42 in Prairieville. (Lana Byars)

As of 9 p.m., the line that caused the heavy rainfall had started to move out of that area, WAFB Chief Meteorologist Jay Grymes said.

Several residents posted photos to social media of high water in yards and on some roadways in that area.

One of the photos showed high water on streets in Woodhaven Gardens, a subdivision near the Dollar General store on Highway 42 in Prairieville.

At 8:45 p.m., Ascension Parish Sheriff Bobby Webre told WAFB-TV there was a report of one vehicle stalled in high water but there were no other significant incidents reported.

