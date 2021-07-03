Lightning strike causes house fire on South Lakeshore Drive

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A lightning strike has been determined as the cause of a house fire July 2, according to officials with the Baton Rouge Fire Department.

The fire happened around 8:17 p.m. Friday night in the 300 block of South Lakeshore Drive. Officials say crews were able to get the fire under control around 8:52 p.m.

A spokesperson with the department says firefighters arrived on scene to find fire coming from the roof of the home.

They accessed the second floor of the home and extinguished the fire in the attic, according to the department.

The rest of the home received water damage.

No injuries have been reported.

