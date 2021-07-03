Independence Day safety reminders

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department has issued the following reminders right before Independence Day:

· Fireworks are illegal in the City of Baton Rouge and in all of East Baton Rouge Parish.

· Law enforcement will strictly enforce the law against anyone found firing a gun in the city limits of Baton Rouge.

· Officers will be actively searching for impaired drivers on roadways across the city.

· Anyone coming downtown for the fireworks show on the river should arrive early. Motorists are urged to utilize all available routes into downtown, including River Road, North Street, Laurel Street, Florida Blvd, North Blvd, Government Street and Convention Street. River Rd will be closed in the downtown area for vendors and pedestrian traffic.

· No ice chests, BBQ pits, tents, or pets will be allowed on the festival grounds.

· Officers will be on foot, bicycle and horse patrols.

· Citizens should not hesitate to notify law enforcement immediately if they see or hear anything suspicious.

