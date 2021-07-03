Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Advertisement

Independence Day safety reminders

Independence Day safety reminders
Independence Day safety reminders(WTOK)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Jul. 2, 2021 at 9:43 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department has issued the following reminders right before Independence Day:

· Fireworks are illegal in the City of Baton Rouge and in all of East Baton Rouge Parish.

· Law enforcement will strictly enforce the law against anyone found firing a gun in the city limits of Baton Rouge.

· Officers will be actively searching for impaired drivers on roadways across the city.

· Anyone coming downtown for the fireworks show on the river should arrive early. Motorists are urged to utilize all available routes into downtown, including River Road, North Street, Laurel Street, Florida Blvd, North Blvd, Government Street and Convention Street. River Rd will be closed in the downtown area for vendors and pedestrian traffic.

· No ice chests, BBQ pits, tents, or pets will be allowed on the festival grounds.

· Officers will be on foot, bicycle and horse patrols.

· Citizens should not hesitate to notify law enforcement immediately if they see or hear anything suspicious.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man was found shot to death inside a car on Tiger Bend Road near Old Jefferson Hwy on...
Man found shot to death in car on Tiger Bend
Armed suspect killed during alleged home invasion near Clinton, sheriff says
Enhanced infrared (IR) satellite loop showing Hurricane Elsa tracking into the eastern...
Elsa intensifies into a hurricane
Sha'Carri Richardson celebrates after winning the fourth heat during the women's 100-meter run...
Sprinter Sha’Carri Richardson tests positive for marijuana, will miss Olympic 100
19 endangered children rescued in New Orleans area

Latest News

The annual Go 4th on the River Independence Day fireworks show in New Orleans has been called...
Actor Will Smith brings back ‘Go 4th on the River’ fireworks show
Nearly seven inches of rain fell in parts of Ascension Parish in less than three hours Friday...
Nearly 7 inches of rain falls in parts of Ascension parish
REPORT: Small fire at Shintech plant
REPORT: Small fire at Shintech plant
Watson was arrested and charged with second degree murder in relation to the tragic death of a...
TPSO: Man charged with second degree murder in connection to death of 9-month-old