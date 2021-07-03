Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Advertisement

Armed standoff with police shuts down part of 1-95

By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 3, 2021 at 7:40 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAKEFIELD, Mass. (AP) — A group of heavily-armed men refused to comply with law enforcement officers following a traffic stop Saturday morning in Massachusetts, police said.

Eight men armed with rifles and handguns exited a vehicle during a stop along Interstate 95, Wakefield police said in a statement. The men claimed to be from a group “that does not recognize our laws” and headed into a wooded area.

Massachusetts State Police said the men were “refusing to comply with orders to provide their information and put down their weapons.”

Two suspects were arrested a short time later, the agency tweeted. Officials were still trying to capture others in the group.

I-95 in Wakefield was shut down in both directions, state police said.

Residents in Wakefield and nearby Reading were advised to lock their doors and shelter in place.

Wakefield police said in its statement that no threats had been made but the men were considered armed and dangerous.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Enhanced infrared (IR) satellite loop showing Hurricane Elsa tracking into the eastern...
Elsa intensifies into a hurricane
Sha'Carri Richardson celebrates after winning the fourth heat during the women's 100-meter run...
Sprinter Sha’Carri Richardson tests positive for marijuana, will miss Olympic 100
Crime scene tape
12-year-old killed armed burglar during home invasion
Governor signs bill that could mean new MS bridge in BR
Southern University is falling into the Mississippi River.
Southern University is being washed away by Mississippi River; conditions ‘threaten human safety’ unless fixed

Latest News

Police in Massachusetts say a group of heavily-armed men refuse to comply with law enforcement...
Armed standoff shuts down interstate
FIRST ALERT AM QUICKCAST: Saturday, July 3
FIRST ALERT AM QUICKCAST: Saturday, July 3
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Saturday, July 3
Pockets of heavy rain causes flooding Friday night; Scattered storms ahead
In this photo taken and provided by Satoru Watanabe, a road is covered by mud and debris...
At least 19 missing as mudslide west of Tokyo hits houses