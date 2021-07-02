USS KIDD Veterans Museum presenting “Patriots and Pirates, a Revolutionary Celebration”

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - USS KIDD Veterans Museum will be presenting “Patriots and Pirates, a Revolutionary Celebration” for Independence Day.

The event will have military displays on site, Will Wesley will perform from noon until 3 p.m., the Marine Forces Reserve Band from Belle Chasse will perform from 6-9 p.m. There will also be kid’s activities, a River Road Market with food, beverage, arts and souvenir vendors.

USS KIDD Veterans Museum will offer a special V.I.P., that’s Very Important Patriot (or Pirate), event beginning at 5 p.m. Tickets are $50 per person and include access to the museum for the evening, food and beverages, access to the ship beginning at 8 p.m. Tickets are available here.

There are strong American Revolution and USS KIDD pirate connections that have prompted the choice of the “Patriots and Pirates” theme. USS KIDD, and her successor KIDDs, are the only ships in the U.S. Navy authorized to fly the Jolly Roger, or skull and crossbones. The ship was named for Admiral Isaac Kidd, Sr., who was killed aboard the USS ARIZONA at Pearl Harbor. The crew took as their mascot Captain Kidd and, at the urging of the crew, Mrs. Isaac Kidd, the ship’s sponsor, requested permission to fly the pirate flag on the ship. USS KIDD became known as the “Pirate of the Pacific.”

Pirates, or privateers, played a vital role in the American Revolution. The Continental Navy had few ships and funds to build new ships were limited. The Colonies turned to the system of issuing Letters of Marque to privateers, with the goal of disrupting British shipping. Ships of all sizes and types participated. It is estimated that by the end of the war, damage to British shipping amounted to about $302 million in current dollars.

The USS KIDD Veterans Museum will be open for regular visitation on Sunday, July 4th, 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Admission is charged.

