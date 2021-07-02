TPSO: Man charged with second degree murder in connection to death of 9-month-old

HAMMOND, La. (WAFB) - Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man in connection to a tragic death of a 9-month-old.

According to authorities they have arrested 30-year-old Kenneth Watson, Jr. of Kentwood La. in connection to the death.

Watson was arrested and charged with second degree murder in relation to the tragic death of a 9 month old. (TPSO)

Watson is being charged with second degree murder.

According to Chief Jimmy Travis the infant infant succumbed to injuries sustained from what is believed to be blunt force trauma on Sunday, June 27.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.