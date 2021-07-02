TPSO arrests multiple suspects related to theft of firearms and illegal narcotics.

HAMMOND, La. (WAFB) - The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office reports the arrest of multiple subjects related to the theft of several firearms and illegal narcotics.

Chief Jimmy Travis states the investigation started on Thursday, June 24.

During the investigation, a suspect and a possible location of where the stolen property was being housed was identified. One of the suspects was identified as 40-year-old Timothy Berry of Muscarello Lane in Hammond.

A search warrant for the residence was obtained on Monday, June 28 with the assistance of Hammond Police Department. Upon contact, several subjects occupying the residence were detained pending investigation. The subjects were identified as 40-year-old Timothy Berry, 40 -year-old Renata Berry, and 40 -year-old Renata Berry.

The search revealed numerous items of evidentiary value throughout the residence. Detectives seized multiple firearms, ammunition, and a large amount of illegal narcotics. Several of the firearms were later identified as being stolen from different locations throughout Tangipahoa Parish. It was also discovered that Timothy Berry is a convicted felon who is on active parole through the state of Louisiana.

While conducting the search, detectives were led to a second address on Muscarello Lane, where a search warrant was obtained and executed. Upon contact with the residents identified as, 19 year old Rachel Ziglar, 22 year-old Elizabeth Tullos, and 29 – year-old Cortez Walker.

During the execution of the search warrant detectives located several small amounts of illegal narcotics.

The following subjects were arrested and charged:

Timothy Berry of Hammond, La. was charged with:

Possession of Marijuana (2 Counts)

Possession of Schedule I Narcotics (Heroin)

Possession of Schedule II Narcotics

Possession of Schedule III Narcotics

Possession with the Intent to Distribute Schedule I Narcotics (Heroin)

Possession with the Intent to Distribute Schedule I Narcotics (Marijuana)

Convicted Felon in Possession of a Firearm (12 Counts)

Possession of a Weapon while in Possession of a Control Dangerous Substance (4 Counts)

Possession of a Stolen Firearm (5 Counts)

Renata Berry of Hammond, La. was charged with:

Possession of Marijuana (2 Counts)

Possession of Schedule I Narcotics (Heroin)

Possession of Schedule II Narcotics

Possession of Schedule III Narcotics

Possession with the Intent to Distribute Schedule I Narcotics (Heroin)

Possession with the Intent to Distribute Schedule I Narcotics (Marijuana)

Possession of a Weapon while in Possession of a Control Dangerous Substance (4 Counts)

Possession of a Stolen Firearm (5 Counts)

Renata Berry mugshot. (TPSO)

Ronald Moreau of Natalbany, La. was charged with:

Resisting an Officer

Ronald Moreau mugshot. (TPSO)

Elizabeth Tullos of Amite La. was charged with:

Possession of Schedule I Narcotics (Synthetic Marijuana)

Elizabeth Tullos mugshot. (TPSO)

Cortez Walker of Amite La. was charged with:

Possession of Schedule I Narcotics (Synthetic Marijuana)

Cortez Walker mugshot. (TPSO)

Rachael Ziglar is still wanted by TPSO for the following charges:

Possession of Schedule I Narcotics (Synthetic Marijuana)

Possession of Schedule II Narcotics (Meth)

Possession of Marijuana

Possession of Schedule V Narcotics

Simple Escape

Obstruction of Justice

Anyone having information related to this case is asked to please contact Detective Russell Walker or Detective Randall Kelley at the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office Burglar Division, (985) 345-6150 or Crime Stoppers, (800) 554-5245.

