SPORTSLINE SUMMER CAMP: Slaughter Community Charter Knights

By WAFB Staff
Published: Jul. 2, 2021 at 6:54 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - We have reached the end of week seven of Sportsline Summer Camp, previewing all of the local high school football teams in our viewing area.

Tonight is stop No. 35 of the tour, visiting with the Knights of Slaughter Community Charter.

Scooter Myers is entering his first year as the Knights head coach, after spending the last 15 years at Northwest Middle School.

Myers has many new ideas, like starting a 7th and 8th grade team that will feed into the high school program.

During 7-on-7 action on Wednesday, June 30 at Zachary, new starting quarterback Justin Carmena was going to work. Carmena was a wide receiver last season, now transitioning into the head signal caller.

He’ll have wide receivers like Elijah Henderson, who came down with a long jump ball for a huge gain. Coach Myers says Henderson is a straight A student and a great kid.

Slaughter has a strong, tight knit group of six seniors, which includes one of the great team leaders in center La’Darius Irvin.

