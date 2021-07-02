Ask the Expert
SPORTSLINE SUMMER CAMP: Istrouma Indians

By WAFB Staff
Published: Jul. 1, 2021 at 7:45 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Stop No. 34 on the Sportsline Summer Camp tour involved a visit with the Istrouma Indians.

They weren’t even playing football that long ago but are now heading in the right direction with talent that’s being recruited by SEC powers.

Fifth-year head coach Jeremy Gradney rallied his troops during 7-on-7 action at Zachary High on Wednesday, June 30. There were lots of one-play drives. One of those involved Lakendrick Self going deep to De’Antwan Brown, who came down with the strong touchdown catch.

There is also lots of strength coming out of the backfield in the form of 6-foot, 200-pound running back Le’Veon Moss. He verbally committed to Alabama nearly a month ago and is still racking up power-five offers.

Gradney says having that luxury will open up plenty of opportunities for the guys on the outside.

Last season, Istrouma hosted its first playoff game in 14 years, defeating Pearl River before falling to Class 4A runners-up Edna Karr in the second round.

As much of a stepping stone as that was the Indians are out to prove a lot more.

