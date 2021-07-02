Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Advertisement

REPORT: Sha’Carri Richardson could miss Olympics after positive marijuana test

Former LSU track star Sha’Carri Richardson could miss the Olympics
Former LSU track star Sha’Carri Richardson could miss the Olympics(Chris Carlson | AP)
By Amanda Lindsley
Published: Jul. 2, 2021 at 6:28 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Former LSU track and field star Sha’Carri Richardson could end up missing the Olympic Games in Tokyo according to multiple reports.

Richardson won the 100 meters at the U.S. Olympic Track and Field Trials on June 19 in Oregon, but tested positive for marijuana at the competition, a source told Reuters. The positive rest would reportedly invalidate her victory and could lead to a one-month or longer suspension.

The Jamaica Gleaner and the Cincinnati Enquirer first reported Richardson may not be able to run at the Olympics. Reuters reports that Richardson is not scheduled to race at the Diamond League events.

“I am human,” Richardson tweeted.

The sprinter won the trials in 10.86 seconds, one of her five races this year under 11 seconds.

The Olympics are set to begin on July 23 and go until August 8.

The World Anti-Doping Agency, which USA Track and Field follows, bans cannabis. Testing positive for a performance enhancement-related drug could lead to a four-year suspension but one used recreationally would more likely be between one and three months.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Armed suspect killed during alleged home invasion near Clinton, sheriff says
A man was found shot to death inside a car on Tiger Bend Road near Old Jefferson Hwy on...
Man found shot to death in car on Tiger Bend
Forecast Cone for Tropical Storm Elsa
Elsa expected to remain a tropical storm throughout
Family members ad friends described Cummings as someone who was caring and a person anyone...
Family of woman killed by stray bullet near US Naval Academy want to bury her in Baton Rouge
19 endangered children rescued in New Orleans area

Latest News

The Central Fire Department responded to a house fire early July 2.
Central Fire Department rescues one in early morning house fire
USS Kidd (Source: WAFB)
USS KIDD Veterans Museum presenting “Patriots and Pirates, a Revolutionary Celebration”
AMBER Alert issued for abducted 1-year-old boy in N.C.
AMBER Alert issued for abducted 1-year-old boy in N.C.
The LHSAA says its student-athletes can’t profit under the new rules levied by Gov. John Bel...
Should La. high school athletes profit under the new NIL rules?