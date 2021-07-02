Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Advertisement

Man accused of shooting stepfather turns himself in, police say

Jyvariel Harvey
Jyvariel Harvey(WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Jul. 1, 2021 at 7:11 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. GABRIEL, La. (WAFB) - Police say a man accused of shooting his stepfather on Saturday, June 27 is now behind bars.

Jyvariel Harvey, 24, turned himself in to police at 2:50 p.m. on Thursday, July 1, officials say.

Authorities say he was later booked into the Iberville Parish Jail on charges of attempted second-degree murder and convicted in possession of a firearm.

Officials say Harvey’s stepfather was hospitalized due to the shooting but is expected to survive.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - In this April 26, 2018 file photo, Bill Cosby, center, leaves the Montgomery County...
Bill Cosby freed from prison after sexual assault conviction overturned
Armed suspect killed during alleged home invasion near Clinton, sheriff says
Family members ad friends described Cummings as someone who was caring and a person anyone...
Family of woman killed by stray bullet near US Naval Academy want to bury her in Baton Rouge
Antonio Palmer
Police arrest man in connection with deadly robbery on N. Acadian
Local doctors say they're seeing an unusual trend for this time of year.
Doctors seeing influx of patients with upper respiratory viruses, like bronchitis, in Capital area

Latest News

The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating a homicide after a man was found...
Man found shot to death in car on Tiger Bend
Part of President Joe Biden’s infrastructure bill will focus on providing high-speed internet...
Rural parts of La. anticipate better high-speed internet access from Biden's infrastructure bill
Employees at the L’Auberge Casino in Baton Rouge tell us they are already preparing for when...
Casinos prepare for sports betting green light
District Judge Tess Stromberg ordered David Harris, 51, of Prairieville, held without bond.
FBI agent appears in Gonzales courtroom on sex charges