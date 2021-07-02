Man accused of shooting stepfather turns himself in, police say

ST. GABRIEL, La. (WAFB) - Police say a man accused of shooting his stepfather on Saturday, June 27 is now behind bars.

Jyvariel Harvey, 24, turned himself in to police at 2:50 p.m. on Thursday, July 1, officials say.

Authorities say he was later booked into the Iberville Parish Jail on charges of attempted second-degree murder and convicted in possession of a firearm.

Officials say Harvey’s stepfather was hospitalized due to the shooting but is expected to survive.

