LSU adds the No. 2 kicker for the class of 2022

LSU Football
(Bobby Brummel | Source: WAFB)
By Spencer Chrisman
Published: Jul. 2, 2021 at 6:33 PM CDT
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The LSU Tigers have added one of the nation’s top kickers for the class of 2022 with the commitment of Nathan Dibert who announced his commitment via Twitter.

Dibert is a native of Hartland, Michigan and is the No. 2 rated kicker by Kohls Kicking Camp. The Tigers will be in need of a kicker with Cade York entering his junior season and his emerged as one of the top kickers in college football.

Dibert landed his offer on Tuesday, June 29, which came not long after the Tigers had made the move to offer Florida kicker Will Bettridge. Dibert, like Bettridge, worked out at LSU’s annual Kicking Camp, which gave him the chance for an in-person evaluation from McMahon and special teams assistant Chris Forestier.

The Tigers currently sit at 12 commitments for the class of 2022. LSU is currently ranked as the No. 1 recruiting class in the SEC by 247Sports and currently sit at No. 4 overall in the nation. Below is a full list of commits for the class of 2022.

  • QB Walker Howard, 5-star, St. Thomas More
  • OT Will Campbell, 5-star, Neville
  • DB Jacoby Mathews, 5-star, Ponchatoula
  • TE Jake Johnson, 4-star, Georgia
  • DT Tygee Hill, 4-star, Karr
  • WR AJ Johnson, 4-star, Newman
  • OT Bo Bordelon, 3-star, Newman
  • CB Laterrance Welch, 4-star, Acadiana
  • WR Aaron Anderson, 4-star, Karr
  • CB JaDarian Rhym, 4-star, Valdosta, GA.
  • WR Decoldest Crawford, 3-star, Shreveport
  • K Nathan Dibert, Hartland, Michigan

