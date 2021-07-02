Inmate escapes in East Feliciana Parish, captured hours later

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - An inmate in East Feliciana Parish is back in jail after escaping July 1.

According to officials with the East Feliciana Sheriff’s Office, around 9:30 p.m. Thursday, East Feliciana Parish inmate Ballard Layton Rose, 27, escaped from the parish prison work release facility.

Rose was incarcerated as minimum-security work release inmate.

Rose escaped by running behind a work release transport van as it left the prison secure parking area, authorities say.

A search protocol was immediately initiated and around 3:12 a.m. Friday, Rose was captured by deputies on LA 10 near the Amite River.

Rose had been transferred to the East Feliciana Parish Prison two days before on Tuesday, June 29, officials confirmed.

Rose is in jail for illegal possession of stolen things, unauthorized use of a movable and battery.

Deputies say Rose had only recently been classified as work release eligible by the Department of Corrections. His release date prior to the escape was in 2024.

Officials with the East Feliciana Sheriff’s Office says Rose is being charged with simple escape.

