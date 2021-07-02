Ask the Expert
How to keep pets safe during the 4th of July holiday

(WAFB)
By KSLA Staff
Published: Jul. 2, 2021 at 10:46 AM CDT|Updated: 23 hours ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - You may be excited for the boom and flash of the fireworks, but your four legged friends may not share the same excitement.

Veterinarians say many pets can become anxious or scared of the fireworks and run away. Dr. Alisha Spivey with University Veterinary Hospital in Shreveport offered advice on what precautions you should take ahead of the weekend.

“Knowing your pet and keeping them in a confined area. I can’t tell you enough how many posts we get for lost animals because they take off when they hear loud noises. Maybe they are not microchipped and that family may not see that pet again, so we want to be cautious of keeping them in a safe, confined space in the house in a bedroom or a bathroom, and also make sure your pet is microchipped with a collar,” said Dr. Spivey.

Dr. Spivey also recommends you do not leave your pets outside during the celebration.

