Holiday weekend starts on a stormy note

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Rain chances are on the way up once again as a cold front slowly approaches from the north. This morning starts out mainly dry, but scattered rains will begin to develop by lunchtime and will likely become widespread by mid to late afternoon. Many of us will see enough sunshine before the rains develop to allow highs to climb into the upper 80s to near 90°.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Friday, July 2 (WAFB)

Heading into the holiday weekend, the forecast will be highly dependent on how far south the cold front progresses. Good rain chances are expected to continue into Saturday, although those near and north of the state line may see somewhat lower chances if the front is able to sink to near or south of I-10. And the 4th of July forecast features a bit more uncertainty, with some guidance suggesting the front will sink far enough south to give some a break from the rains. For now, we’ll go with a gradient of rain chances, with rains likely in the coastal parishes, scattered to numerous rains along the I-10/I-12 corridor, and lower chances to the north.

Locally heavy rainfall will also be a possibility this weekend with a slow-moving cold front, although computer guidance isn’t hitting the area terribly hard at this point. Rain totals through Sunday evening are generally expected to range from 1 to 2 inches, with locally higher amounts possible.

A rather unsettled pattern will continue into at least the first half of next week, with some suggestion that we may transition into more of a typical summertime pattern for the second half of the week. Clouds and elevated rain chances should keep highs a bit below normal into the mid part of next week.

Elsewhere, we continue to track Tropical Storm Elsa as it nears the Lesser Antilles. The storm is a bit stronger as of 4 a.m. Friday, with maximum winds up to 60 mph. Little significant change is noted in the forecast, with Elsa forecast to track near or over parts of Hispaniola and Cuba over the weekend. The amount of land interaction will be a key factor in the storm’s future, both with regards to intensity and track. For now, the National Hurricane Center still shows Elsa reach the SE Gulf of Mexico by early next week, but considerable uncertainty remains with a large spread in our model guidance.

