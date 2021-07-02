Hammond man arrested in connection to fatal shooting of 50-year-old

HAMMOND, La. (WAFB) - A Hammond man was arrested in connection to a fatal shooting of a 50-year-old man Friday, July 2.

According to the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office, Bradley Abron, 43, of Hammond, La has been charged for the shooting death of Darrell Amar, 50, of Hammond, La.

Darrell Amar (WAFB)

The incident occurred on June 29, 2021, at a home on St. Paul Loop in Hammond, officials have confirmed.

During the investigation, detectives identified Abron as the person responsible for the shooting.

Deputies say Abron turned himself in to detectives and was charged with second degree murder.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.