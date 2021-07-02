Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Advertisement

Hammond man arrested in connection to fatal shooting of 50-year-old

Bradley Abron
Bradley Abron(Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Jul. 2, 2021 at 1:03 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAMMOND, La. (WAFB) - A Hammond man was arrested in connection to a fatal shooting of a 50-year-old man Friday, July 2.

According to the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office, Bradley Abron, 43, of Hammond, La has been charged for the shooting death of Darrell Amar, 50, of Hammond, La.

Darrell Amar
Darrell Amar(WAFB)

The incident occurred on June 29, 2021, at a home on St. Paul Loop in Hammond, officials have confirmed.

During the investigation, detectives identified Abron as the person responsible for the shooting.

Deputies say Abron turned himself in to detectives and was charged with second degree murder.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man was found shot to death inside a car on Tiger Bend Road near Old Jefferson Hwy on...
Man found shot to death in car on Tiger Bend
Armed suspect killed during alleged home invasion near Clinton, sheriff says
Forecast Cone for Tropical Storm Elsa
Elsa expected to remain a tropical storm throughout
19 endangered children rescued in New Orleans area
Family members ad friends described Cummings as someone who was caring and a person anyone...
Family of woman killed by stray bullet near US Naval Academy want to bury her in Baton Rouge

Latest News

Gov. Edwards signs Abortion Pill Reversal Act
Gov. Edwards signs Abortion Pill Reversal Act
Sha'Carri Richardson celebrates after winning the fourth heat during the women's 100-meter run...
Sprinter Sha’Carri Richardson tests positive for marijuana, will miss Olympic 100
Go. Edwards issues final vetoes, completes bill signing for regular legislatives session
Gov. Edwards issues final vetoes, completes bill signing for regular legislatives session
Authorities investigating fatal crash on Airline Hwy
Authorities investigating fatal crash on Airline Hwy