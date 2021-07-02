Gov. Edwards signs 8 bills into law

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Governor John Bel Edwards has signed the following bills into laws on Friday, July 2.

ACT 479—SB 60 Provides relative to the compensation of intercollegiate athletes for the use of their name, image, or likeness.

ACT 480—SB 221 Provides relative to voting systems.

ACT 481—HB 72 Requires the secretary of the Department of Environmental Quality to establish a voluntary environmental self-audit program.

ACT 482—HB 357 Requires reporting of certain information relating to minors who undergo abortions.

ACT 483—HB 578 Provides relative to disclosure of certain information relative to abortion pill reversal.

ACT 484—HB 583 Adds the crime of false imprisonment while armed with a dangerous weapon to the list of crimes of violence.

ACT 485—HB 2 Provides for the comprehensive Capital Outlay budget.

ACT 486—HB 514 Levies a state tax on raw or crude marijuana recommended for therapeutic use and provides for the disposition of the collections of the tax.

