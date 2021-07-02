Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Advertisement

Gov. Edwards signs 8 bills into law

Gov. Edwards signs 8 bills into law
Gov. Edwards signs 8 bills into law(Melinda Deslatte | AP)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Jul. 2, 2021 at 3:30 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Governor John Bel Edwards has signed the following bills into laws on Friday, July 2.

ACT 479—SB 60 Provides relative to the compensation of intercollegiate athletes for the use of their name, image, or likeness.

ACT 480—SB 221 Provides relative to voting systems.

ACT 481—HB 72 Requires the secretary of the Department of Environmental Quality to establish a voluntary environmental self-audit program.

ACT 482—HB 357 Requires reporting of certain information relating to minors who undergo abortions.

ACT 483—HB 578 Provides relative to disclosure of certain information relative to abortion pill reversal.

ACT 484—HB 583 Adds the crime of false imprisonment while armed with a dangerous weapon to the list of crimes of violence.

ACT 485—HB 2 Provides for the comprehensive Capital Outlay budget.

ACT 486—HB 514 Levies a state tax on raw or crude marijuana recommended for therapeutic use and provides for the disposition of the collections of the tax.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man was found shot to death inside a car on Tiger Bend Road near Old Jefferson Hwy on...
Man found shot to death in car on Tiger Bend
Armed suspect killed during alleged home invasion near Clinton, sheriff says
Enhanced infrared (IR) satellite loop showing Hurricane Elsa tracking into the eastern...
Elsa intensifies into a hurricane
19 endangered children rescued in New Orleans area
Forecast Cone for Tropical Storm Elsa
Elsa expected to remain a tropical storm throughout

Latest News

Crime scene tape
12-year-old killed armed burglar during home invasion
TPSO arrests multiple suspects related to theft of firearms and illegal narcotics.
TPSO arrests multiple suspects related to theft of firearms and illegal narcotics
The annual Go 4th on the River Independence Day fireworks show in New Orleans has been called...
Actor Will Smith brings back ‘Go 4th on the River’ fireworks show
Gov. Edwards signs Abortion Pill Reversal Act
Gov. Edwards signs Abortion Pill Reversal Act