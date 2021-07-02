Elsa intensifies into a hurricane

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Elsa strengthened quickly overnight on its approach to the Caribbean and was upgraded to a hurricane as of 6:45 a.m. CDT by the National Hurricane Center. The upgrade was largely driven by wind reports from the island-nation of Barbados, with a sustained wind of 74 mph and gust of 86 mph recorded early Friday morning.

Special advisory issued to upgrade Elsa to a hurricane at 6:45 a.m. CDT. An updated forecast track is expected later this morning. (WAFB)

Elsa’s rapid ascent to hurricane intensity not only makes it the first hurricane of the 2021 Atlantic hurricane season, but does so well ahead of the historical average. Dr. Phil Klotzbach notes that the historical average date for the first Atlantic hurricane is August 14. Dr. Klotzbach also notes that Elsa is the farthest east that a hurricane has formed in the Atlantic this early in the season since 1933.

As of the time this is being written, we are awaiting a special advisory package from the National Hurricane Center that will likely include an updated forecast track. The sooner-than-expected intensification to hurricane status could have some down the road implications on track, with some indications that a stronger system would be inclined to track a bit farther west.

Enhanced infrared (IR) satellite loop showing Hurricane Elsa tracking into the eastern Caribbean as of early Friday morning, July 2. (WAFB)

The National Hurricane Center has continued to note higher-than-normal uncertainty in the extended part of the forecast, with a significant range of possible tracks shown by model guidance. If we focus on the ensemble plots from the European and GFS models, the model spread becomes obvious. While tracks are fairly tightly clustered for the next couple of days, possibilities for the extended forecast range from a track closer to the Bahamas to one well into the Gulf of Mexico. But again, given the quick intensification seen this morning, a more westward track seems more probable at this point and an eventual track into the Gulf of Mexico is seeing increasing odds.

GFS model ensembles (GEFS) for Hurricane Elsa. The majority of the GEFS members show an eventual track into the Gulf of Mexico. (WAFB)

European model ensembles (EPS) for Hurricane Elsa. Note that the ensemble members show a range of potential tracks from the Bahamas to well into the Gulf of Mexico. (WAFB)

It is too soon to say what, if any, parts of the Gulf Coast will be directly impacted. But we do have plenty of time to monitor trends with Elsa not expected to (potentially) move into the Gulf until early next week.

