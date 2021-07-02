Ask the Expert
Deputies release artist rendering of tattoo found on unknown woman’s body

TPSO looking for help in identifying woman
The body of an unknown female that has a tattoo of two jester masks with a script that reads, "Smile Now Cry Later" on her left forearm was found near Ponchatoula, La. on June 30, 2021.(Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office)
By Josh Auzenne
Published: Jul. 1, 2021 at 9:44 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
PONCHATOULA, La. (WAFB) - The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office is trying to identify a woman whose body was found near Ponchatoula on Wednesday, June 30.

Deputies said she has a tattoo of two jester masks with the words, “Smile Now Cry Later” on her left forearm.

They added the woman is believed to be around 5-foot-6 with a medium to large build.

Anyone with information that can help investigators positively identify the woman is urged to call the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office at 985-345-6150 or Crime Stoppers at 800-554-5245.

