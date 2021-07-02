Central Fire Department rescues one in early morning house fire

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Firefighters with the Central Fire Department responded to an early morning house fire Friday morning.

According to officials, crews responded to the 12000 block of Slope Oak Avenue in Central.

One woman was rescued from the home and taken to a local hospital, authorities say.

The fire started in the kitchen area, officials report.

The State Fire Marshal and Baton Rouge fire investigators responded to the scene.

