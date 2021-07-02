Ask the Expert
Central Fire Department rescues one in early morning house fire

The Central Fire Department responded to a house fire early July 2.
The Central Fire Department responded to a house fire early July 2.
By WAFB Staff
Published: Jul. 2, 2021 at 6:39 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Firefighters with the Central Fire Department responded to an early morning house fire Friday morning.

According to officials, crews responded to the 12000 block of Slope Oak Avenue in Central.

One woman was rescued from the home and taken to a local hospital, authorities say.

The fire started in the kitchen area, officials report.

The State Fire Marshal and Baton Rouge fire investigators responded to the scene.

