Body found east of Ponchatoula identified as missing New Orleans teen, authorities say

Authorities have identified the female body found east of Ponchatoula as a missing runaway teen...
Authorities have identified the female body found east of Ponchatoula as a missing runaway teen from New Orleans, authorities say(NOPD)
By Jesse Brooks
Published: Jul. 1, 2021 at 9:45 PM CDT|Updated: Jul. 2, 2021 at 5:51 PM CDT
PONCHATOULA, La. (WVUE) - Authorities have identified the female body found east of Ponchatoula as a missing runaway teen from New Orleans, authorities say.

The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office said that the body of 14-year-old Taysia Folse was found by a driver who was passing the secluded wooded area and noticed what appeared to be a lifeless body lying in a grassy area.

The cause of death is undetermined at this time but no signs of physical trauma were found on the body, Chief Jimmy Travis said.

“Currently, detectives are looking for any information that will help in putting the last moments of Tayisa’s life together,” Travis said. “We are asking anyone who may recognize the artwork of a recent tattoo on Tayisa’s left forearm, to please come forward.”

This investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call the TPSO at (985) 345-6150 or Crime Stoppers (800) 554-5245.

ORIGINAL STORY

The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help in identifying the body of an unknown woman, according to a statement from Chief Jimmy Travis.

An unidentified female body was discovered on Wednesday on the outskirts east of Ponchatoula. Authorities are trying to identify the woman by a distinct tattoo on her left forearm that depicts two jester masks with a script that says “Smile Now, Cry Later”, Travis said.

The female is believed to be approximately 5-foot-6 with a medium-large build.

Those with information that could lead to the victim’s identity are asked to call Crime Stoppers at 800-554-5245 or the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division at (985) 345-6150.

