Authorities investigating fatal crash on Airline Hwy
Published: Jul. 2, 2021 at 12:30 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating a fatal crash on Airline Highway.
According to authorities the crash happened on Wednesday, June 20 around 8:30 p.m.
The crash involved a pedestrian according to the police report.
61-year-old Nathaniel Revish was struck by a Nissan Sentra traveling northbound on Airline Highway.
Revish died at the scene.
This investigation remains ongoing at this time.
