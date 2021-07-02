Authorities investigating fatal crash on Airline Hwy

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating a fatal crash on Airline Highway.

According to authorities the crash happened on Wednesday, June 20 around 8:30 p.m.

The crash involved a pedestrian according to the police report.

61-year-old Nathaniel Revish was struck by a Nissan Sentra traveling northbound on Airline Highway.

Revish died at the scene.

This investigation remains ongoing at this time.

