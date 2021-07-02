Ascension Parish to receive major highway improvements.

The following information is from the Ascension Parish Government Office.

ASCENSION PARISH. (WAFB) - Ascension Parish President Clint Cointment announced on Friday, July 2 that the has been approved by the State and DOTD for $22 million in highway improvements.

Based on the results of the State’s recent June Construction Letting, DOTD is investing nearly $82 million in a number of major Infrastructure projects around the State, and Ascension Parish is getting several of the largest ones.

Here is a list of the projects to be constructed in Ascension Parish: Pavement & Overlay projects:

LA 70 between the Sunshine Bridge and Sorrento in both Ascension and St. James Parishes, with a total construction cost of $6,927,920.40.

LA 74 between the Iberville Parish line and U.S. 61, with a total construction cost of $8,865,228.28. Congestion Mitigation and Safety:

LA 44 Widening and a Roundabout on LA 44 at LA 941 (Loosemore/Brittany Tower Rd) with a total construction cost of $6,212,673.05.

Turn lane improvements on U.S. 61 at LA 3038 (East Cornerview St) with a total construction cost of $395,360.40.

That brings the total investment in Ascension Parish in this project letting alone to $22,401,182.13.

“Thanks to the relationships we have developed with the State, DOTD, and our Legislative Delegation, we were able to secure these majors projects,” said President Cointment. “This will go a long way in getting traffic moving through the Parish.”

President Cointment also noted that there are many Move Ascension projects either already completed, currently under construction, or about to be advertised for construction. “This is great news for Ascension!” he said.

