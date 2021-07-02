Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Advertisement

Actor Will Smith brings back ‘Go 4th on the River’ fireworks show

The annual Go 4th on the River Independence Day fireworks show in New Orleans has been called...
The annual Go 4th on the River Independence Day fireworks show in New Orleans has been called off amid the pandemic.(FOX 8)
By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Jul. 2, 2021 at 1:31 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A fireworks display produced by “Go 4th on the River” will take place in New Orleans along the Mississippi Riverfront, the city announced Friday.

The last-minute show was made possible by actor and producer Will Smith, along with his company Westbrook, who are in production on the feature film “Emancipation” here in New Orleans.

The annual Go 4th on the River Independence Day fireworks show in New Orleans had been called off amid the pandemic for the second year in a row, according to NOLAWeekend.com.

The show starts Sunday at 9 p.m.

The city said Riverfront Marketing Group also helped make the event happen.

From The City of New Orleans:

In anticipation of crowds, the New Orleans Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness will set up an incident command post at the 24/7 Real-Time Crime Center, where local, state and federal public safety agencies will be represented and will coordinate emergency response if necessary.

Increased public safety personnel from the New Orleans Police Department (NOPD), New Orleans Fire Department, and Emergency Medical Services will be present in the French Quarter.

To ensure the safety of pedestrians, the NOPD will restrict traffic, with no vehicles allowed on the following streets:

  • Bourbon Street from Canal to St. Ann streets from 5 p.m. to 1 a.m.
  • The 700 and 800 blocks of Iberville, Bienville, Conti, St. Louis, Toulouse, St. Peter, Orleans and St. Ann streets from 5 p.m. to 1 a.m.
  • Decatur Street from Canal to Dumaine streets from 6:30 p.m. (or until crowd size warrants) and until crowds disperse.

No-parking zones will be in effect on the following streets:

  • Bourbon Street from Canal to St. Ann streets from 12 p.m. to 12 a.m.
  • The 700 and 800 blocks of Iberville, Bienville, Conti, St. Louis, Toulouse, St. Peter, Orleans and St. Ann streets from 12 p.m. to 12 a.m.
  • Decatur Street from Canal to Dumaine streets from 12 p.m. to 12 a.m.

Jackson Square will close early at 5 p.m. Crescent Park will extend its hours to 10 p.m. to accommodate fireworks viewers.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man was found shot to death inside a car on Tiger Bend Road near Old Jefferson Hwy on...
Man found shot to death in car on Tiger Bend
Armed suspect killed during alleged home invasion near Clinton, sheriff says
Forecast Cone for Tropical Storm Elsa
Elsa expected to remain a tropical storm throughout
19 endangered children rescued in New Orleans area
Family members ad friends described Cummings as someone who was caring and a person anyone...
Family of woman killed by stray bullet near US Naval Academy want to bury her in Baton Rouge

Latest News

September is Hunger Action Month.
Local church partners with the Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank to provide 1,000 food boxes to the public
Mid city mardi gras
Mid City celebrates Mardi Gras with a house decorating contest to help local nonprofit
Baton Rouge social media sensation and Honda salesman, Durrell Smylie.
Baton Rouge viral sensation to appear in Super Bowl TikTok tailgate
The White Star Market is a new upscale food court on Government Street (Source: WAFB)
New businesses in Mid-City are making a comeback despite the pandemic
Lil Wayne performs on day three of Lollapalooza in Grant Park on Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019, in...
Lil Wayne pardoned by Pres. Trump on final day in office