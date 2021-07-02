Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Advertisement

12-year-old killed armed burglar during home invasion

Crime scene tape
Crime scene tape(WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Jul. 2, 2021 at 3:54 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAST FELICIANA (WAFB) - A 12-year-old boy who feared for his life and mother’s shot and killed an armed burglar during a home invasion in East Feliciana Parish on Wednesday, June 30.

According to the East Feliciana Parish Sheriff’s Office, witnesses saw Brad LeBlanc, 32, armed with a pistol and made contact with the primary female resident in the 5800 block of Winchester Lane outside her home in the early Wednesday morning.

LeBlanc forced her inside of the home. Once inside the home, a struggle began between the Leblanc and the female resident. It was at this time the 12-year-old son of the female victim, who feared for he and his mother’s safety, shot LeBlanc with a hunting rifle.

The East Feliciana Parish Sheriff’s Office and first responders were notified and responded immediately to the scene. Upon arrival CPR was administered to Leblanc who was later transported to Lane Regional Medical Center.

LeBlanc was later pronounced dead at the hospital by the East Feliciana Parish Coroner.

This investigation is still on going. Any further details will be reported at the time it is deemed appropriate.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man was found shot to death inside a car on Tiger Bend Road near Old Jefferson Hwy on...
Man found shot to death in car on Tiger Bend
Armed suspect killed during alleged home invasion near Clinton, sheriff says
Enhanced infrared (IR) satellite loop showing Hurricane Elsa tracking into the eastern...
Elsa intensifies into a hurricane
19 endangered children rescued in New Orleans area
Forecast Cone for Tropical Storm Elsa
Elsa expected to remain a tropical storm throughout

Latest News

Gov. Edwards signs 8 bills into law
Gov. Edwards signs 8 bills into law
TPSO arrests multiple suspects related to theft of firearms and illegal narcotics.
TPSO arrests multiple suspects related to theft of firearms and illegal narcotics
The annual Go 4th on the River Independence Day fireworks show in New Orleans has been called...
Actor Will Smith brings back ‘Go 4th on the River’ fireworks show
Gov. Edwards signs Abortion Pill Reversal Act
Gov. Edwards signs Abortion Pill Reversal Act