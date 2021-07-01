Tropical Storm Elsa Forms in the Atlantic

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Tropical Storm Elsa has formed in the Atlantic.

As of now, the track, as well as all of the computer models, have this storm tracking towards Florida over the next five days. It could get into the Gulf, but if so, it looks to stay close to the Florida Gulf coast. Even though it doesn’t appear to be a threat for Louisiana, we will continue to monitor the situation.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Thursday, July 1 (WAFB)

Meanwhile, we don’t need help from a tropical storm to give us rain, as our good rain chances will continue through the holiday weekend.

For Thursday, expect a mix of sun and clouds, some early patchy fog, with a 50% chance of scattered storms, mainly in the afternoon with highs near 90.

Expect a similar forecast over the next few days, with slightly better rain chances over the weekend, 70% both Saturday and Sunday.

The 4th of July looks wet, but we will hopefully clear skies out Sunday night so that fireworks displays will be in check.

Expect high rain chances now through Monday, with decreasing chances next week as the tropical system pulls moisture away from our area.

