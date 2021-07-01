Skillet Flank Steak with “Firework” Tomato-Chile Salsa

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The fresh salsa accompanying the steak includes four types of fresh peppers for a variety of flavors. It adds heat as well as some “zest” to this holiday weekend! It will guarantee to bring “fireworks!”

Prep Time: 45 Minutes

Yields: 4–6 Servings

Ingredients for Steak:

1 (1¾-pound) flank steak

1 tbsp firmly packed light brown sugar

1½ tsps kosher salt

1 tsp chili powder

1 tsp ground black pepper

1 tsp smoked paprika

½ tsp dry mustard

2 tbsps olive oil

chopped fresh cilantro for garnish

Ingredients for Tomato-chile Salsa:

1 pint assorted cherry tomatoes, halved

¼ cup diced Cubanelle pepper (1 pepper)

¼ cup diced poblano pepper (1 pepper)

½ orange habañero, seeded and finely chopped

1 red Fresno chile, seeded and finely chopped

¼ cup chopped red onion

2 tbsps chopped fresh cilantro

2 tbsps fresh lime juice

2 tsps olive oil

¾ tsp kosher salt

Method:

In a small bowl, combine all dry seasonings for steak, mixing well. Sprinkle seasonings evenly over steak. Let stand at room temperature for 20 minutes or refrigerate for up to 4 hours. When ready to cook, drizzle olive oil evenly over steak. Heat a large skillet over medium-high heat. Add steak to hot skillet and reduce heat to medium. Cook 4 minutes on each side or until a meat thermometer inserted into thickest portion of steak registers 130°F for medium-rare or until desired doneness, turning once. Remove from pan and let rest 5 minutes. While steak is resting, create salsa by combining all fresh ingredients in a small bowl. NOTE: Salsa can be covered then refrigerated for up to 1 day. When steak is ready, cut against the grain into ½-inch thick slices. Top with fresh salsa and garnish with cilantro, if desired. Serve immediately.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.