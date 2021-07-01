Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Advertisement

Skillet Flank Steak with “Firework” Tomato-Chile Salsa

By Chef John Folse
Published: Jul. 1, 2021 at 1:05 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The fresh salsa accompanying the steak includes four types of fresh peppers for a variety of flavors. It adds heat as well as some “zest” to this holiday weekend! It will guarantee to bring “fireworks!”

Prep Time: 45 Minutes

Yields: 4–6 Servings

Ingredients for Steak:

1 (1¾-pound) flank steak

1 tbsp firmly packed light brown sugar

1½ tsps kosher salt

1 tsp chili powder

1 tsp ground black pepper

1 tsp smoked paprika

½ tsp dry mustard

2 tbsps olive oil

chopped fresh cilantro for garnish

Ingredients for Tomato-chile Salsa:

1 pint assorted cherry tomatoes, halved

¼ cup diced Cubanelle pepper (1 pepper)

¼ cup diced poblano pepper (1 pepper)

½ orange habañero, seeded and finely chopped

1 red Fresno chile, seeded and finely chopped

¼ cup chopped red onion

2 tbsps chopped fresh cilantro

2 tbsps fresh lime juice

2 tsps olive oil

¾ tsp kosher salt

Method:

In a small bowl, combine all dry seasonings for steak, mixing well. Sprinkle seasonings evenly over steak. Let stand at room temperature for 20 minutes or refrigerate for up to 4 hours. When ready to cook, drizzle olive oil evenly over steak. Heat a large skillet over medium-high heat. Add steak to hot skillet and reduce heat to medium. Cook 4 minutes on each side or until a meat thermometer inserted into thickest portion of steak registers 130°F for medium-rare or until desired doneness, turning once. Remove from pan and let rest 5 minutes. While steak is resting, create salsa by combining all fresh ingredients in a small bowl. NOTE: Salsa can be covered then refrigerated for up to 1 day. When steak is ready, cut against the grain into ½-inch thick slices. Top with fresh salsa and garnish with cilantro, if desired. Serve immediately.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - In this April 26, 2018 file photo, Bill Cosby, center, leaves the Montgomery County...
Bill Cosby freed from prison after sexual assault conviction overturned
Antonio Palmer
Police arrest man in connection with deadly robbery on N. Acadian
Family members ad friends described Cummings as someone who was caring and a person anyone...
Family of woman killed by stray bullet near US Naval Academy want to bury her in Baton Rouge
Local doctors say they're seeing an unusual trend for this time of year.
Doctors seeing influx of patients with upper respiratory viruses, like bronchitis, in Capital area
The Horace Wilkinson Bridge crosses the Mississippi River on I-10 in Baton Rouge. (Source: WAFB)
New Mississippi River bridge could come sooner than you expect

Latest News

The fresh salsa accompanying the steak includes four types of fresh peppers for a variety of...
Stirrin' It Up: Skillet Flank Steak with “Firework” Tomato-Chile Salsa
A sweet dessert is always a perfect finale to a Fourth of July meal! Here’s an easy-to-serve,...
Stirrin' It Up: Summertime Almond Crunch Peach Turnovers (June 29, 2021)
Crunch Peach Turnovers
Summertime Almond Crunch Peach Turnovers
Sriracha is a type of hot sauce made from chile peppers, distilled vinegar, garlic, sugar, and...
Stirrin' It Up: Spicy Grilled Shrimp with Mixed Melon Soup (June 25, 2021)